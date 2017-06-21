BRIEF-Viva Energy REIT announces acquisition of 8 service station properties

June 22 (Reuters) - Viva Energy REIT Ltd:

* Acquisition of 8 service station properties for a purchase price of $89.1 million

* $80 million fully underwritten institutional placement and a non-underwritten security purchase plan ('SPP') of up to $10 million to follow

* Revised distributable earnings per security guidance for year ending 31 December 2017 of 13.2 cents

* Proposed equity raising and acquisitions since ipo are expected to generate accretion to FY18 distributable earnings per security

* Recently secured an additional $60 million, three year bilateral debt facility from an existing lender