BRIEF-Vivendi Has No Plan to List UMG at this point But Keeps It As An Option-CEO

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Vivendi Sa:

* VIVENDI CFO HERVE PHILIPPE SAYS IT IS TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE UMG‘S GROWTH FOR 2018

* VIVENDI‘S ADVERTISING DIVISION HAVAS REPORTED A FALL OF 0.8 PERCENT IN UNDERLYING SALES IN 2017 TO 2.26 BILLION EUROS-PRESENTATION

* VIVENDI‘S AD UNIT HAVAS HAD INCOME FROM OPERATIONS OF 254 MILLION EUROS IN 2017, DOWN FROM 331 MILLION EUROS A YEAR EARLIER-PRESENTATION

* VIVENDI CEO ARNAUD DE PUYFONTAINE SAYS JANUARY FIGURES ARE ENCOURAGING FOR THE MUSIC MARKET

* VIVENDI DOES NOT SEE ANY SIGNS OF A CONSOLIDATION AMONG PAY-TV GROUPS ON THE SHORT-TERM-CFO

* VIVENDI SUPPORTS TELECOM ITALIA‘S MANAGEMENT UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF CEO AMOS GENISH

* VIVENDI CEO SAYS GROUP STILL HOPES TO FIND AN AGREEMENT WITH MEDIASET

* VIVENDI HAS “POSITIVE” DISCUSSIONS WITH ITALY‘S GOVERNMENT OVER THE USE OF GOLDEN POWERS ON TELECOM ITALIA-CEO

* VIVENDI SEES ROOM FOR FURTHER COST SAVINGS AT CANAL PLUS GROUP IN COMING MONTHS-CFO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)