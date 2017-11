Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ubisoft Entertainment Sa:

* VIVENDI INCREASED VOTING RIGHTS IN UBISOFT TO 27.57 PERCENT THROUGH DOUBLING OF RIGHTS -AMF

* VIVENDI SAYS HAS NO INTENTION TO BID FOR UBISOFT AND WILL AVOID INCREASING VOTING STAKE ABOVE 30 PERCENT -AMF

* VIVENDI SAYS WILL NOT SEEK UBISOFT BOARD REPRESENTATION, TAKES NOTE OF MANAGEMENT OBJECTIONS - AMF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)