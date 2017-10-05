Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vivendi:

* Vivendi issues statement after police raid company’s headquarters as part of investigation into alleged market abuse involving its purchase of a stake in Italy’s Mediaset

* “Regarding the complaint filed against Vivendi by the Berlusconi Group, which has resulted in a search of Vivendi’s offices, Vivendi’s management reaffirms that it acquired its stake in Mediaset totally legally and transparently and remains absolutely confident in the conclusion of this disagreement,” Vivendi says in a statement