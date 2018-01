Jan 18 (Reuters) - Vivendi:

* HEAD OF VIVENDI‘S PAY-TV CANAL PLUS MAXIME SAADA SAYS UNIT WORKING ON AN ADDITIONAL COST REDUCTION PLAN

* SAADA SAYS CANAL PLUS’ COST BASE FELL BY 25 PCT EXCLUDING SPORTS RIGHTS OVER THE LAST THREE YEARS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)