Oct 17 (Reuters) - Viveve Medical Inc

* Viveve announces regulatory approval for Viveve System in Mexico

* Viveve Medical - received approval from Mexican regulatory authority, COFEPRIS, to market Viveve System in Mexico for treatment of vaginal introitus​

* Viveve Medical Inc - working to submit IDE to FDA to conduct pivotal study on use of Viveve System for improvement in sexual function in women​