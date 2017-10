Oct 13 (Reuters) - Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd

* Clarifies article in the star saying HK listed developer eyeing controlling stake in Vivocom‍​

* Shareholders Ang Li-Hann and Golden Oasis Resources Sdn Bhd signed indicative term sheets with CNQC International Holdings Ltd

* Deal for proposed sale of up to 317.9 million and 652.3 million ordinary shares in Vivocom shares respectively to CNQC