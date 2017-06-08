FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VivoPower International sees FY 2018 revenue $56 mln-$61 mln
June 8, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-VivoPower International sees FY 2018 revenue $56 mln-$61 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - VivoPower International Plc:

* VivoPower International Plc reports results for the year ended march 31, 2017

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $56 million to $61 million

* Vivopower International Plc - full fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $22 million to $25 million

* Build, transfer, operate revenue is expected to be in range of $30 million to $40 million for full fiscal year 2018

* VivoPower International Plc- total revenue is expected to be in range of $56 million to $61 million for full fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

