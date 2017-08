BRIEF-Vivus announces settlement with Actavis on Qsymia patent litigation

July 5 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc:

* Vivus announces settlement with actavis on qsymia(r) patent litigation

* Vivus inc - entered into a settlement agreement with actavis laboratories fl resolving patent litigation related to qsymia capsules civ

* Vivus inc - ‍in event of a launch earlier than december 1, 2024, vivus will receive a royalty on sales of generic version of qsymia​

* Vivus inc - ‍settlement agreement permits actavis to begin selling a generic version of qsymia on december 1, 2024, or earlier under certain circumstances​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: