Feb 6 (Reuters) - VKJ Infra Developers Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS FOR CONSIDERATION OTHER THAN CASH

* APPROVES ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN CO ENGAGED IN INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS

* SAYS APPROVED INCREASE IN AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO