BRIEF-VMware announces offering of senior notes

* VMware announces offering of senior notes

* VMware Inc says proceeds will be used in part to fund an additional $1 billion stock repurchase program

* VMware Inc - intends to use proceeds from offering of notes to fund additional purchase of up to $1 billion of class a common stock over next 12 months​

* VMware Inc - ‍VMware has no plans for issuing a dividend​

* VMware Inc - ‍also to use net proceeds from offering to repay promissory notes in aggregate principal amount of $1.23 billion​