Nov 30 (Reuters) - VMware Inc:

* VMWARE REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.34

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* Q3 REVENUE $1.98 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.96 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - LICENSE REVENUE FOR Q3 WAS $785 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 14% FROM Q3 OF 2016

* - QTRLY SERVICE REVENUE $1,191 MILLION VERSUS $1,087 MILLION IN QUARTER ENED SEPTEMBER 30, 2016