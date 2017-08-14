FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-VMWare sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15 to $1.19
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 14, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-VMWare sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15 to $1.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - VMWare Inc:

* VMWare reports preliminary results for fiscal 2018 second quarter

* Sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.19

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.78 to $0.86

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue for Q2 is expected to be between $1.894 billion and $1.906 billion​

* Sees gaap net income per diluted share to be about $3.19 to $3.47 per diluted share for FY2018

* Sees FY2018 non-gaap earnings per share about $5.08

* Sees ‍2018 non-gaap operating margin approximately 32.7%​

* Sees fiscal year 2018 total revenue to be approximately $7.83 billion

* Sees FY2018 non-gaap net income per diluted share to be about $5.08 per diluted share

* Q2 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.93, revenue view $7.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.