BRIEF-Vocus Group Announces New Divisional Operating Structure

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Vocus Group Ltd:

* ‍ADVISES TODAY OF DECISION TO SEPARATE ENTERPRISE & WHOLESALE SEGMENT OF VOCUS AUSTRALIA BUSINESS INTO TWO OPERATING SEGMENTS

* MICHAEL SIMMONS, CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE - ENTERPRISE & WHOLESALE WILL NOW LEAD DEDICATED WHOLESALE & INTERNATIONAL DIVISION

* ‍SCOTT CARTER, CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF CONSUMER WILL MOVE INTO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ENTERPRISE & GOVERNMENT​

* APPOINTS SANDRA DE CASTRO AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE - CONSUMER​