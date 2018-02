Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vocus Group Ltd:

* SEES ‍FY18 UNDERLYING EBITDA $365 MILLION TO $380 MILLION​

* HY ‍STATUTORY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME​ $967.3 MILLION UP 9 PERCENT

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $37.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS $47.2 MILLION

* SEES FY18 UNDERLYING NPAT $125-$135 MLN‍​

* SEES FY18 REVENUE $1.9-$2.0 BILLION

* SEES ‍ FY18 CAPEX $180-190M​