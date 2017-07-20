FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 days ago
BRIEF-Vodacom Group qtrly group revenue grew 3.9 pct to 20.7 bln rand
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 20, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Vodacom Group qtrly group revenue grew 3.9 pct to 20.7 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd:

* Qtrly group revenue grew 3.9 pct to 20.7 bln rand, normalised growth, excluding currency translation effects, was 7.7 pct

* Q1 group service revenue grew 1.7 pct to 17.1 bln rand, normalised growth, excluding currency translation effects, was 5.9 pct

* Added 2.5 million customers during quarter, 2.3 million in South Africa and 280 thousand in our international operations

* Q1 south africa revenue growth accelerated to 7.8 pct aided by stronger device sales, service revenue growth was sustained at 5.6 pct

* Q1 group data revenue increased 15.1 pct, normalised 18.3 pct, to 6.7 bln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

