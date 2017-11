Nov 13 (Reuters) - VODACOM GROUP LTD:

* ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) UP 1.1% TO 445 CENTS PER SHARE​

* H1 GROUP REVENUE OF ‍41.99 BILLION RAND VERSUS 40.15 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* ‍H1 GROUP EBIT DECLINED 0.2% (-1.4%*) TO R10.8 BILLION​

* H1 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF ‍5.38 BILLION RAND VERSUS 5.71 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* H1 SOUTH AFRICA ‍SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED 4.7% TO R26.7 BILLION​

* ‍ADDED 4.3 MILLION CUSTOMERS DURING FIRST HALF OF YEAR​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 390 CENTS​

"‍WE WILL BE FULLY COOPERATING WITH ICASA REVIEW"