BRIEF-Vodafone India Names Manish Dawar As New CFO

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Vodafone India:

* VODAFONE INDIA SAYS MANISH DAWAR TO TAKE OVER FROM THOMAS REISTEN AS CFO OF CO FROM JAN 1 Source text: [Vodafone India announces that Manish Dawar will take over from Thomas Reisten as the Chief Financial Officer of Vodafone India with effect from January 1, 2018. Based in Mumbai, he will report into Sunil Sood, Managing Director & CEO, Vodafone India. Thomas Reisten, after completing a successful 4-year stint with Vodafone India, will be moving to a new senior role within the Vodafone Group.]