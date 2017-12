Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vodafone India :

* VODAFONE INDIA TO LAUNCH VOLTE IN JAN 2018

* IN FIRST PHASE, VODAFONE VOLTE SERVICE WILL BE AVAILABLE IN MUMBAI, GUJARAT, DELHI, KARNATAKA, AND KOLKATA‍​ Source text - Vodafone, one of India’s largest telecommunication services provider, confirmed the roll-out of its VoLTE services beginning January 2018. In the first phase, Vodafone VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time. Further company coverage: