BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar network fully restored, announces appreciation programme

July 25 (Reuters) - VODAFONE QATAR

* NETWORK FULLY RESTORED AND YOU FIRST CUSTOMER APPRECIATION PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED

* YOU FIRST PROGRAMME WILL GIVE VODAFONE’S CONSUMER AND BUSINESS POSTPAID CUSTOMERS A TOTAL OF 18 GB OF FREE DATA OVER THE NEXT 3 MONTHS, 6GB EACH MONTH

* YOU FIRST ALSO GIVES 30 PERCENT OF THEIR MONTHLY PLAN FEE CREDITED ON THEIR NEXT BILL

* ADDITIONALLY, NEW POSTPAID CUSTOMERS WHO SIGN UP BEFORE AUG 15 WILL ALSO RECEIVE 30 PERCENT OF THEIR MONTHLY PLAN FEE CREDITED TO THEIR FIRST MONTH BILL

* PREPAID CUSTOMERS WILL RECEIVE 500 FLEX WHICH WILL BE VALID FOR 5 DAYS TO USE ANY WAY THEY WANT – FOR INTERNATIONAL AND LOCAL CALLS, SMS OR DATA

* IN ADDITION, ALL BALANCES THAT EXPIRED ON JULY 17 2017 HAVE BEEN RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS IN FULL Source: (bit.ly/2uw8zrj) Further company coverage: