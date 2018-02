Feb 26 (Reuters) - VODAFONE QATAR:

* IAN GRAY, VODAFONE QATAR’S CURRENT CEO AND BOARD DIRECTOR HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE AND STEPS DOWN FOLLOWING CO’S ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19

* SHEIKH HAMAD BIN ABDULLAH AL-THANI WILL TAKE UP THE ROLE OF CEO

* RASHID AL NAIMI HAS BEEN ELECTED THE MANAGING DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT