BRIEF-Vodafone says Portugal unit and NOS sign fibre network share agreement

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc:

* ‍VODAFONE PORTUGAL AND NOS FIBRE NETWORK SHARE AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL​

* VODAFONE - ‍VODAFONE PORTUGAL, NOS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO DEPLOY AND SHARE A FIBRE-TO-HOME NETWORK MARKETABLE TO AROUND 2.6 MILLION HOMES AND BUSINESSES

* ‍MARKETING OF SERVICES ACROSS JOINT NETWORK WILL COMMENCE FROM BEGINNING OF CALENDAR 2018​

* ‍BOTH VODAFONE PORTUGAL AND NOS WILL MAINTAIN COMPLETE AUTONOMY AND FLEXIBILITY IN RESPECT OF THEIR RESPECTIVE RETAIL OFFERS​