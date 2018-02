Feb 1 (Reuters) - Vodafone:

* CFO SAYS Q3 WAS A HEAVY PROMOTIONAL QUARTER IN SPAIN, CHURN INCREASED, BUT PROMOTIONS HAVE LARGELY ENDED

* CEO SAYS COMPETITION IN ITALY REMAINS “PRETTY INTENSE” IN ORDER IN PREPARE FOR THE ARRIVAL OF NEW ENTRANT

* CEO SAYS BT OPENREACH FIBRE PLAN IS GOOD NEWS BUT HAS TO BE TRANSLATED INTO COMMERCIAL OFFERS Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)