4 days ago
BRIEF-Voestalpine CEO says U.S. sanctions on Russia to have small effect, if any
August 9, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Voestalpine CEO says U.S. sanctions on Russia to have small effect, if any

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Voestalpine Ag

* Voestalpine CEO tells conference call he expects 2017/18 revenues to return to level of before financial crisis 2008

* Voestalpine CEO says trying to get more information on U.S. Sanctions on Russia

* Voestalpine CEO says even if U.S. sanctions on Russia should affect Voestalpine, this effect would be small

* Voestalpine CEO says if earnings continue solid course, free cash flow increases, our shareholders will see benefits

* Voestalpine CEO says competition investigations against German car makers have no immediate effect on Voestalpine Further company coverage:

