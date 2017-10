Sept 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc:

* ANNOUNCES A FURTHER INVESTMENT IN ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

* INTENDS TO MAKE A FURTHER INVESTMENT IN ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SHARES OF £1.25 BILLION TO £1.5 BILLION

* THIS IS IN ADDITION TO VOLCAN’S CURRENT 12.43% VOTING INTEREST IN ANGLO AMERICAN

* ISSUANCE BY VOLCAN HOLDINGS II PLC TO BE LED BY J.P. MORGAN AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER, ON OR AROUND 10 OCTOBER 2017

* CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE ANGLO AMERICAN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)