Sept 21 (Reuters) - VolitionRX Ltd

* VolitionRX Ltd-on September 20, 2017 co, Belgian Volition, unit entered into unsecured loan agreement for an amount up to about US$1.2 million- SEC filing

* VolitionRX - proceeds of loan agreement will be used to support development of Belgian Volition's U.S. Subsidiary, Volition America - SEC filing