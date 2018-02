Feb 26 (Reuters) - Volitionrx Ltd:

* VOLITIONRX LIMITED ANNOUNCES INTERIM RESULTS FROM 680-SUBJECT CLINICAL TRIAL IN COLORECTAL CANCER

* VOLITIONRX - ‍STUDY DEMONSTRATES HIGH DETECTION RATES OF STAGE I CANCER,PRE-CANCEROUS ADENOMAS IN COLORECTAL CANCER SCREENING TRIAL FOR NU.Q BLOOD TEST​

* VOLITIONRX LTD - ‍DATA IS EXPECTED FROM 680-SUBJECT CLINICAL TRIAL IN 2018​