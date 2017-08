July 24 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV

* WEST SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL HAS CHOSEN VOLKERFITZPATRICK TO WORK ON THE DESIGN AND BUILD OF MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS TO THE A259 NORTH OF LITTLEHAMPTON

* WORKS ARE SCHEDULED TO START IN SUMMER 2018 AND LAST UP TO 18 MONTHS.‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)