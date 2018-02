Jan 30 (Reuters) - VOLKSWAGEN AG:

* DRAWS FIRST CONSEQUENCES AS A RESULT OF ANIMAL TESTS

* BOARD OF MANAGEMENT ACCEPTED PROPOSAL MADE BY THOMAS STEG, HEAD OF GROUP EXTERNAL RELATIONS AND SUSTAINABILITY, THAT HE BE SUSPENDED

* DUTIES OF STEG WILL BE ASSUMED ON AN ACTING BASIS BY JENS HANEFELD

* ‍INVESTIGATIONS OF THESE MATTERS ARE BEING PURSUED INTENSIVELY​