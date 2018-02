Feb 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG:

* VOLKSWAGEN SAYS JANUARY GROUP DELIVERIES UP 10.1 PERCENT AT 898,700 VEHICLES

* VOLKSWAGEN SAYS JAN DELIVERIES UP 5.5 PERCENT IN EUROPE, UP 6.7 PERCENT IN U.S., UP 15.9 PERCENT IN CHINA

* VOLKSWAGEN SAYS JAN VW BRAND DELIVERIES UP 7.1 PERCENT, AUDI UP 20.3 PERCENT, PORSCHE UP 12 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2EvmMsB Further company coverage: