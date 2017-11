Nov 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen

* Says group deliveries up 8.2 percent in october at 940,800 vehicles

* Says october group deliveries up 3.8 percent in europe, up 6.6 percent in north america, up 9.4 percent in china

* Says group deliveries up 3.2 percent in january-october period at 8.7 million vehicles