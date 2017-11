Nov 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen

* Says VW brand deliveries rise 7.7 percent to 550,900 vehicles in October

* VW brand October deliveries in Western Europe down 3 percent, in U.S. up 11.9 percent, in China up 9.2 percent

* Says VW brand deliveries for January-Cctober up 3.2 percent at 5.04 million Further company coverage: