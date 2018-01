Jan 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag:

* VOLKSWAGEN SOUTH AFRICA SAYS HAS INVESTED 6.1 BILLION RAND SINCE 2015, UP FROM PREVIOUS 4.5 BILLION RAND DUE EXCHANGE RATE AND NEW INVESTMENTS

* VOLKSWAGEN SOUTH AFRICA SAYS MAXIMUM ANNUAL CAPACITY OF 160,000 VEHICLES EXPECTED TO BE REACHED IN 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wendell Roelf)