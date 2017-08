July 4 (Reuters) - VOLKSWAGEN AG:

* STARTS AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS IN IRAN

* TO BEGIN SALE OF VEHICLES IN IRAN IN AUGUST​

* PRIVATELY-OWNED LOCAL PARTNER MAMMUT KHODRO WILL IMPORT VOLKSWAGEN BRAND VEHICLES INTO IRAN‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2tHUdWh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)