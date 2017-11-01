FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences entered into settlement agreement with Newnet Communication Technologies and co's affiliate Volt Delta Resource Holdings​
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 1, 2017 / 1:18 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences entered into settlement agreement with Newnet Communication Technologies and co's affiliate Volt Delta Resource Holdings​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Volt Information Sciences Inc

* Volt Information Sciences - Entered into settlement agreement with Newnet Communication Technologies and co’s affiliate Volt Delta Resource Holdings​

* Volt Information Sciences Inc - ‍Under agreement, Newnet agreed to pay off note more than a year early for $7.5 million​

* Volt Information Sciences Inc - ‍Settlement related to company’s Dec 2014 sale of its computer systems segment, Volt Delta, to Newnet​

* Volt Information Sciences - Co agreed to settle outstanding working capital adjustment, receivables under transition services deal, indemnity claims

* Volt Information Sciences - Co and Newnet agreed to mutual release, relieving all parties of their obligations and settling minor indemnity claims​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

