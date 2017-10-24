FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences to sell quality assurance testing unit of VMC for $66.4 million
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 24, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences to sell quality assurance testing unit of VMC for $66.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Volt Information Sciences Inc

* Volt Information Sciences enters into agreement to sell quality assurance testing unit of VMC for $66.4 million

* Volt Information Sciences - ‍sale will not include call center services unit of company’s technology outsourcing services and solutions segment

* Volt Information Sciences Inc - ‍sale is conditioned upon Keywords’ satisfaction of a financing contingency to fund purchase price​

* Volt Information Sciences - ‍upon deal closing,Volt’s current financing agreement with PNC Bank will require $25 million paydown of our outstanding debt​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
