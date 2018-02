Feb 21 (Reuters) - Vonage Holdings Corp:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BILLION TO $1.045 BILLION

* IN QUARTER, GAAP NET INCOME WAS IMPACTED BY A $69 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE REFLECTING IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* QTRLY REVENUE $254 MILLION VERSUS $246.8 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPEX OF APPROXIMATELY $35 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09, REVENUE VIEW $254.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.03 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S