BRIEF-Vonage posts posts Q2 EPS of $0.02

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Vonage Holdings Corp

* Vonage delivers strong second quarter 2017 results highlighted by 44% vonage business gaap revenue growth

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $252 million versus i/b/e/s view $242 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 business revenues equating to a range of $498 million to $504 million

* Sees fy corresponding total revenue guidance is likewise adjusted to between $981 million and $996 million

* Reaffirmed 2017 adjusted oibda guidance of at least $165 million