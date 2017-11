Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vonovia

* 9M FFO I up 20.8 percent at 690.5 million eur

* 9M profit 1.21 billion eur versus year-earlier 278.3 million

* Rtrs poll avg for 9M FFO I was 688.7 mln euros

* Affirms guidance for 2017 FFO I of 910-920 million euros, dividend of 1.32 eurper share

* Says sees 2018 FFO I of 960-980 million eur Source text: here Further company coverage: