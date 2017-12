Dec 13 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust:

* VORNADO ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $450 MILLION 3.5% 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025 AND CALLS FOR REDEMPTION ITS $450 MILLION 2.5% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2019 AND CALLS FOR REDEMPTION THE REMAINING $120 MILLION OF ITS 6.625% SERIES I CUMULAT

* ‍NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.596% OF THEIR FACE AMOUNT TO YIELD 3.565%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: