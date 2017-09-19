FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vornado provides information regarding its investment in Toys “R” Us
#Bankruptcy News
September 19, 2017 / 8:54 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Vornado provides information regarding its investment in Toys “R” Us

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust

* Vornado provides information regarding its investment in Toys “R” Us

* Vornado Realty - Vornado had previously fully reserved for its 32.5% investment in Toys, and carries this investment on its balance sheet at zero

* Vornado Realty Trust - ‍Vornado does not hold any debt of Toys and does not guarantee any of Toys debt and has no further liability​

* Vornado Realty - For income tax purposes, co carries Toys R Us investment at about $420 million which could result in a tax deduction in future periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

