BRIEF-Vornado Realty Reports ‍$34.8 Mln Tax Expense

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust:

* VORNADO REALTY-‍$34.8 MILLION TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO FALL IN TAXABLE REIT UNITS’ DEFERRED TAX ASSETS ON DECREASED TAX RATES UNDER TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT IN Q4​

* VORNADO REALTY TRUST-ON AN FFO BASIS, TAX EXPENSES AMOUNTS AGGREGATE TO REDUCTION OF $0.18/DILUTED SHARE IN Q4

* VORNADO REALTY - ‍$4.8 MILLION EXPENSE RELATED TO DEC 13, 2017 PREPAYMENT OF $450 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.50% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2019 IN Q4​