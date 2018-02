Feb 12 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust:

* VORNADO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.80

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.34​

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.98​