BRIEF-Vossloh FY EBIT Of EUR 70.3 Mln, Issues Outlook For 2018

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: VOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: TRANSPORTATION DIVISION WILL BE PRESENTED AS ‘DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS’ - PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR 2017 AND GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* ‍EXPECTS A POSITIVE NET CASH INFLOW FROM SALE OF BUSINESS UNIT​

* FY GROUP SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED FROM EUR822.5 MILLION TO EUR918.3 MILLION

* ‍WITH EBIT OF EUR70.3 MILLION ABOVE ORIGINAL EXPECTATIONS, GROUP‘S EBIT MARGIN WAS 7.7% IN 2017​

* FOR 2018, VOSSLOH GROUP EXPECTS SALES AT LEVEL OF 2017 FISCAL YEAR

* FOR 2018 EBIT AND THEREBY EBIT MARGIN ARE EXPECTED BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURES

* VOSSLOH - ‍GROUP SALES BETWEEN EUR875 MILLION AND EUR950 MILLION AS WELL AS AN EBIT MARGIN BETWEEN 6.0% AND 7.0% ARE EXPECTED IN 2018​

* ‍IN 2019, A NORMALIZATION OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN FASTENING SYSTEMS BUSINESS UNIT IN CHINA EXPECTED​

* ‍IN 2019, A NORMALIZATION OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN FASTENING SYSTEMS BUSINESS UNIT IN CHINA EXPECTED​

* ‍IN 2019 ALSO NOTICEABLE REVIVAL IN DEMAND FROM CLASS I OPERATORS IN USA EXPECTED​