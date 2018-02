BRIEF-Voxeljet AG Sees Q1 Revenue In Range Of 4.5 Mln Euros And 5.5 Mln Euros

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Voxeljet AG:

* VOXELJET AG ISSUES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017

* VOXELJET AG - REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 28.0 MILLION EUROS AND 30.0 MILLION EUROS

* VOXELJET AG - ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL-TO-POSITIVE IN 2018

* VOXELJET AG - REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR Q1 OF 2018 IS IN RANGE OF 4.5 MILLION EUROS AND 5.5 MILLION EUROS