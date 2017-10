Sept 21 (Reuters) - Voya Financial Inc

* Voya - On Sept 18, Co entered into amendment agreement with CEO & Chairman Rodney O. Martin Jr extending his term to December 31, 2019 - SEC filing

* Voya Financial - Rodney Martin will continue to receive annual base salary of not less than $1 million, will have opportunity for incentive payments​ Source text: [bit.ly/2feLyCw] Further company coverage: