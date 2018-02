Feb 13 (Reuters) - Voya Financial Inc:

* VOYA FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $17.64

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION OF SHARE REPURCHASES

* TOTAL AUM AND ADMINISTRATION OF $555 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE ESTIMATED ONE-TIME $3.78 PER DILUTED SHARE LOSS CHARGE RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: