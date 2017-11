Oct 31 (Reuters) - Voya Financial Inc

* Voya Financial announces third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Voya Financial Inc - board of directors authorizes an additional $800 million of share repurchases​

* Voya Financial Inc - ‍currently plan to begin utilizing authorization in Q4 of 2017 and expect to repurchase $1 billion of stock by end of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: