March 9 (Reuters) - Voyager Therapeutics Inc:

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES LONGER-TERM DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 1B TRIAL OF VY-AADC FOR ADVANCED PARKINSON’S DISEASE

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS - ‍PIVOTAL PHASE 2-3 PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK TO DOSE FIRST PATIENT MID-2018​