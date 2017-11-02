BRIEF-Voyager Therapeutics reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.89

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Voyager Therapeutics Inc

* Voyager Therapeutics Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results and corporate highlights

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.89

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Voyager Therapeutics Inc - ‍total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities as of september 30, 2017 were $125.6 million​

* Voyager Therapeutics Inc - ‍continues to expect to end 2017 with total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities of about $90 million to $100 million​

* Voyager Therapeutics Inc - ‍existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable debt securities will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capex requirements into 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: